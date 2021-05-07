Advertisement

Pineville High School holds signing day for band students

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville High School held its first signing day for band members who will soon be graduating.

Nine students participated in the signing day event on Thursday, May 6. Their family members and representatives from the colleges and universities they’ll be attending joined them as they signed their letters of intent.

“Normally it’s athletic departments and for the arts program to be a part of it, it’s amazing,” said senior Quamorah Hawkins.

Assistant Band Director Byron Walters says holding this event is reassuring for these graduates.

“It gives them an opportunity to celebrate all the positive things that came out of this year,” Walters said.

Some students have received band scholarships and will continue to pursue music in college, while others will take different paths. Walters says he wanted to celebrate all graduating band members and their future plans.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia ‘Kay’ Watley claims that throughout her employment, her “coworkers and superiors...
Former deputy city marshal files federal suit against office, claiming harassment
The Alexandria City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to override the mayor's veto of the amended...
Alexandria mayor files civil suit after city council overrides budget veto
Rapides Parish School Board approves tax bonus checks
Charles Otis III Sneed
Alexandria man arrested after unresponsive infant brought to emergency room
The Grant Parish School Board recognized Michael Morris for selfless actions during a bus...
Grant Parish student recognized for selfless actions

Latest News

Pineville High Band graduates celebrated
James Eric Freeman
Alexandria convicted felon charged with possession of illegal drugs, weapons
Shelia Vincent is the owner of Always Yours Flowers by Shelia in Pineville.
Pineville flower shop donates bouquets for weekly Golden Apple award
Pineville flower shop donates bouquets for weekly Golden Apple award