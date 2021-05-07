Pineville High School holds signing day for band students

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville High School held its first signing day for band members who will soon be graduating.

Nine students participated in the signing day event on Thursday, May 6. Their family members and representatives from the colleges and universities they’ll be attending joined them as they signed their letters of intent.

“Normally it’s athletic departments and for the arts program to be a part of it, it’s amazing,” said senior Quamorah Hawkins.

Assistant Band Director Byron Walters says holding this event is reassuring for these graduates.

“It gives them an opportunity to celebrate all the positive things that came out of this year,” Walters said.

Some students have received band scholarships and will continue to pursue music in college, while others will take different paths. Walters says he wanted to celebrate all graduating band members and their future plans.

