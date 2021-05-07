RPSO investigating incident at Liberty Arsenal on Hwy 28 East

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - We are on the scene at Liberty Arsenal on Highway 28 East where Louisiana State Troopers, Holiday Village Fire Department and RPSO are gathered.

We are still waiting for further details at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We will provide more updates as they become available.

On the scene at Liberty Arsenal off Highway 28 where Louisiana state troopers, Holiday Village Fire Department and RPSO... Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, May 7, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.