Unrestrained juvenile passenger killed in Winn Parish crash

Crash
Crash(AP Images)
By LSP
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINN PARISH, La. (LSP) - A juvenile passenger died following a two-vehicle crash on May 6 on Hwy 167 south of Hwy 505.

State Police said a 2007 Ford Fusion, driven by Elizabeth A. Ingram, 24, of Jonesboro, was northbound on U.S. 167.  For reasons still under investigation, Ingram failed to slow down as she approached a 2017 International commercial vehicle, which resulted in a rear-end collision.

Ingram, who was unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Ingram’s juvenile passenger, who also was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The commercial vehicle driver was not injured. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

State Police say that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

