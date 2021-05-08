Advertisement

Local teams seal their spot at Sulphur after Friday games

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Multiple Central Louisiana baseball teams will have the opportunity to compete in the State tournament after finishing games on Friday, May 7.

Friday’s Final Scores:

CLASS 4A

  • South Lafourche 4 , Tioga 13 (Game 1)

CLASS 3A

  • Sterlington 7, Jena 8 (Game 2)

CLASS 2A

  • Fisher 0 , Rosepine 9 (Game 1)

CLASS 1A

  • LaSalle 18 , Merryville 0

CLASS B

  • Fairview 1, Choudrant 3
  • Pitkin 0, Monterey 1

CLASS C

  • Starks 0 , Hicks 8
  • Hornbeck 13 , Summerfield 0

DIVISION III

  • Holy Savior Menard 9 , Notre Dame 4 (Game 1)

DIVISION V

  • Episcopal of Acadiana 8 , Grace Christian 9

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Arsenal on Hwy 28 East
RPSO: 1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting at Liberty Arsenal on Hwy 28 East
The fundraiser has brought in over $12,000 so far.
GoFundMe made for family of Horseshoe Drive hit-and-run victim
James Eric Freeman
Alexandria convicted felon charged with possession of illegal drugs, weapons
Crash
Unrestrained juvenile passenger killed in Winn Parish crash
Louisiana could see changes to state motto, song

Latest News

Local teams seal their spot at Sulphur after Friday games
Daunte Stuart drove in the game-winning runs with a bases-clearing double Friday night.
Stuart’s clutch double lifts Demons to split of doubleheader with McNeese
New Orleans Pelican Zion Williamson
Pelicans’ star Zion Williamson out indefinitely with finger fracture, team announces
Ryan Russo steps down as Pickering's Head Football Coach.
Pickering’s Ryan Russo steps down as Head Coach