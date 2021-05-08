Local teams seal their spot at Sulphur after Friday games
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Multiple Central Louisiana baseball teams will have the opportunity to compete in the State tournament after finishing games on Friday, May 7.
Friday’s Final Scores:
CLASS 4A
- South Lafourche 4 , Tioga 13 (Game 1)
CLASS 3A
- Sterlington 7, Jena 8 (Game 2)
CLASS 2A
- Fisher 0 , Rosepine 9 (Game 1)
CLASS 1A
- LaSalle 18 , Merryville 0
CLASS B
- Fairview 1, Choudrant 3
- Pitkin 0, Monterey 1
CLASS C
- Starks 0 , Hicks 8
- Hornbeck 13 , Summerfield 0
DIVISION III
- Holy Savior Menard 9 , Notre Dame 4 (Game 1)
DIVISION V
- Episcopal of Acadiana 8 , Grace Christian 9
