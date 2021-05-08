Local teams seal their spot at Sulphur after Friday games

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Multiple Central Louisiana baseball teams will have the opportunity to compete in the State tournament after finishing games on Friday, May 7.

Friday’s Final Scores:

CLASS 4A

South Lafourche 4 , Tioga 13 (Game 1)

CLASS 3A

Sterlington 7, Jena 8 (Game 2)

CLASS 2A

Fisher 0 , Rosepine 9 (Game 1)

CLASS 1A

LaSalle 18 , Merryville 0

CLASS B

Fairview 1, Choudrant 3

Pitkin 0, Monterey 1

CLASS C

Starks 0 , Hicks 8

Hornbeck 13 , Summerfield 0

DIVISION III

Holy Savior Menard 9 , Notre Dame 4 (Game 1)

DIVISION V

Episcopal of Acadiana 8 , Grace Christian 9

