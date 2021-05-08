Advertisement

Pelicans’ star Zion Williamson out indefinitely with finger fracture, team announces

New Orleans Pelican Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelican Zion Williamson(Source: AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans receive a devastating blow with the latest player injury update.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson underwent a series of diagnostic testing at Ochsner Health yesterday prior to the team’s departure to Philadelphia.

A CT scan revealed a fractured left ring finger.

He will be sidelined indefinitely. A treatment plan and timetable for his return to play will be determined upon further evaluation.

The Pelicans are 30-36 in the 11th spot in the Western Conference and facing a narrow path to qualify for the postseason play-in tournament for the eighth seed.

