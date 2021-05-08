WANTED: Suspects in Liberty Arsenal homicide

The following information has been provided by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office:

According to Sheriff Mark Wood, detectives have identified the suspects wanted in the homicide investigation from May 7, 2021, shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Pineville, LA.

Eric Wayne Dixon, 21, and Ramonte Lamar Jackson, 23, are both wanted for 1st Degree Murder and Attempted 1st Degree Murder. Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. All local, state, and federal law enforcement have been notified and are actively searching for these two suspects.

The suspects may be traveling in a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude black in color, bearing LA license plate 468EKO.

*The photo attached is a stock photo and not the actual suspect vehicle.*

“Our detectives have worked throughout the night with the assistance of our local, state, and federal partners on this terrible and senseless tragedy,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “We are asking for the public to bear with us and I pray we can take the suspects into custody so that justice can be done for this family and all the people in our community this has touched.”

Detectives are confirming today the deceased name is David K. Paul, 52 of Pineville, LA. The other victim remains in critical but stable condition.

If anyone has any information on the suspects or this vehicle, they are asked to call the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867, 911, or local law enforcement.

