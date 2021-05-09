BOOT UP! Will Wade adds five-star center for class of 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Will Wade and company have continued to make huge additions this off-season this time on the recruiting trail with the addition of five-star center Efton Reid from IMG Academy for the class of 2021. Reid made the announcement on his Twitter on Sunday, May 9.

According to 247Sports, Reid is ranked No. 24 overall for the class of 2021, and is the No. 3 overall center and No. 3 player in the state of Florida.

LSU basketball has added three players through the NCAA transfer portal in Xavier Pinson, Tari Eason, and most recently Adam Miller. Although the Tigers have lost Jalen Cook and Josh Gray to the portal.

LSU recruiting class currently sits at No. 26 in the nation and No. 4 in the SEC according to 247Sports.

