LHSAA baseball state tournament schedule

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) will host its’ baseball state tournament in Sulphur, LA from Tuesday, May 11 to Saturday, May 15.

Below is a list of local teams that will participate and what time the games will happen.

Semifinal Games

Tuesday

Class B: #3 Elizabeth vs #2 Anacoco; Field 40 at 10:00 am

Division V: #3 University Academy vs #2 Claiborne Christian; Field 37 at 10:00 am

Class C: #7 Harrisonburg vs #6 Hornbeck; Field 41 at 10:00 am

Class C: #5 Downsville vs #1 Hicks; Field 41 at 2:00 pm

Division V: #5 Northside Christian vs #1 Grace Christian; Field 37 at 2:00 pm

Class 1A: #6 LaSalle vs #2 Grand Lake; Field 40 at 6:00 pm

Wednesday

Class 2A: #3 Mangham vs #2 Rosepine; Field 40 at 2:00 pm

Thursday

Class 4A: #4 Neville vs #1 Tioga; Field 41 at 10:00 am

Championship Games

Friday

Class 2A: Friday, Field 41 at 10:00 am

Division V: Friday, Field 40 at 10:00 am

Class 1A: Friday, Field 40 at 2:00 pm

Saturday

Class B: Saturday, Field 40 at 10:00 am

Class C: Saturday, Field 40 at 2:00 pm

Class 4A: Saturday, Field 40 at 6:00 pm

