Louisiana anglers’ red snapper weekends season starts May 28

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana anglers can begin fishing for red snapper on May 28.

The State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said on Thursday that the season will run each Friday through Sunday, with Mondays added for Memorial and Labor Day holidays.

The daily bag limit is two fish per person, and fish must be at least 16 inches long. The weekends-only season will run until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana’s private recreational allocation of nearly 832,500 pounds.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.