Advertisement

Louisiana anglers’ red snapper weekends season starts May 28

Louisiana anglers can begin fishing for red snapper on May 28.
Louisiana anglers can begin fishing for red snapper on May 28.(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana anglers can begin fishing for red snapper on May 28.

The State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said on Thursday that the season will run each Friday through Sunday, with Mondays added for Memorial and Labor Day holidays.

The daily bag limit is two fish per person, and fish must be at least 16 inches long. The weekends-only season will run until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana’s private recreational allocation of nearly 832,500 pounds.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are wanted in the Liberty Arsenal homicide that occurred May 8, 2020.
One supect in custody, one still at-large: Liberty Arsenal homicide
Liberty Arsenal on Hwy 28 East
RPSO: 1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting at Liberty Arsenal on Hwy 28 East
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 baseball playoff...
LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets
Highlighting upcoming events in the Natchitoches area
Crash
Unrestrained juvenile passenger killed in Winn Parish crash

Latest News

Local organizations will be hosting a Stop the Violence March on May 22nd.
WATCH: Stop the Violence March happening May 22
Highlighting upcoming events in the Natchitoches area
Highlighting Cenla's tourism hot spots
Louisiana College unveils Jimmie Davis marker