More local teams clinch spot in state baseball tournament
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - More of your Central Louisiana baseball teams will get to play in the state tournament after winning games on Saturday, April 8.
- Tioga 2, South Lafourche 1 (Game 2) (Tioga wins series 2-0)
- Rosepine 7, Fisher 3 (Game 2) (Rosepine wins series 2-0)
- Sterlington 20, Jena 3 (Sterlington wins series 2-1)
- Notre Dame 3, Menard 2 (Game 2); Notre Dame 10, Menard 0 (Game 3) (Notre Dame wins series 2-1)
- Anacoco 15, Weston 0
