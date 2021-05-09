More local teams clinch spot in state baseball tournament

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - More of your Central Louisiana baseball teams will get to play in the state tournament after winning games on Saturday, April 8.

Tioga 2 , South Lafourche 1 (Game 2) (Tioga wins series 2-0)

Rosepine 7 , Fisher 3 (Game 2) (Rosepine wins series 2-0)

Sterlington 20 , Jena 3 (Sterlington wins series 2-1)

Notre Dame 3 , Menard 2 (Game 2); Notre Dame 10 , Menard 0 (Game 3) (Notre Dame wins series 2-1)

Anacoco 15, Weston 0

