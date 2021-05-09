Advertisement

New Orleans Pelicans VP David Griffin fined $50,000 for comments ‘detrimental to the NBA,’ league says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NBA announced on Sunday, New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin will be fined $50,000 for comments he made regarding a recent injury to forward Zion Williamson.

Williamson will be out indefinitely with a fractured left ring finger.

Griffin says it’s a striking, blunt force injury that leads him to believe he was hit on the hand time and time again because Zion Williamson was fouled with no call coming from the referees.

“I’m really frustrated because this was avoidable. We told the NBA through every means available to us, through sending in film, through speaking to everybody in the officials’ department and everybody in basketball operations, that the way they were officiating Zion was going to get him injured.

And quite frankly, he’s injured because of the open season that there’s been on Zion Williamson in the paint.”

