Pleasants grand slam lifts No. 13 LSU past Auburn 4-1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU closed out the regular season with a series win over Auburn with a 4-1 victory. The win marked the 1,200th in program history for LSU.

Trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning with the Tigers being held to only one hit. LSU needed to get things going against Auburn starting pitcher Shelby Lowe (13-8) who they were facing for the third straight game.

LSU (31-19, 13-11 SEC) got things going with a single from Ali Newland and then Aliyah Andrews reached on a bunt single and advanced to second on a throwing error.

Ciara Briggs would follow with a single to first to load the bases. Then Taylor Pleasants launched a grand slam to center field to give LSU a 4-1 advantage.

Ali Kilponen (14-6) got the start in the circle for LSU and threw seven innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out two.

LSU will head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the SEC tournament from Wednesday, May 12 through Saturday, May 15.

