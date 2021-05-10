Advertisement

Debate of La. House bill proposing to legalize marijuana pushed back to Wednesday, May 12

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill to decriminalize marijuana for recreational use was supposed to be debated on the House floor of the Louisiana State Capitol Monday, May 10 but has been pushed back to Wednesday, May 12.

The bill proposed by state Rep. Richard Nelson (R - Mandeville) is expected to be met with a lot of opposition from law enforcement.

WAFB’s Chris Rosato has been following this bill closely has a full report in the video above.

