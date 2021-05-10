Last day to apply for FEMA Winter storm disaster relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday is the last day for homeowners and renters to register with FEMA if they had property damage or losses caused by the severe cold snap in February.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary housing and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recover from the Winter event.

The parishes included in the federally declared disaster declaration:

Avoyelles

Bienville

Bossier

Caddo

Calcasieu

Catahoula

Claiborne

Concordia

DeSoto

East Baton Rouge

Franklin

Grant

LaSalle

Madison

Natchitoches

Ouachita,

Rapides

Red River

Richland

Sabine

Webster

West Carroll

Winn

To apply visit www.disasterassistance.gov/ or call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

