Last day to apply for FEMA Winter storm disaster relief
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday is the last day for homeowners and renters to register with FEMA if they had property damage or losses caused by the severe cold snap in February.
Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary housing and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recover from the Winter event.
The parishes included in the federally declared disaster declaration:
- Avoyelles
- Bienville
- Bossier
- Caddo
- Calcasieu
- Catahoula
- Claiborne
- Concordia
- DeSoto
- East Baton Rouge
- Franklin
- Grant
- LaSalle
- Madison
- Natchitoches
- Ouachita,
- Rapides
- Red River
- Richland
- Sabine
- Webster
- West Carroll
- Winn
To apply visit www.disasterassistance.gov/ or call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
