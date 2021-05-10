Advertisement

LHSAA State Baseball Tournament to be held at McMurry Park, May 11 - 15

(Source: KALB)
By Kathryn Shea Duncan
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following was released by VisitLakeCharles.org:

SULPHUR, La. - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) State Baseball Tournament will be held at McMurry Park, 300 S Hazel St., with semifinals occurring Tuesday - Thursday, May 11-13, and state championships for all classes and divisions beginning Friday, May 14, and ending Saturday, May 15. All semi-final and final games will be held at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.

McMurry Park has been home to LHSAA State Baseball Tournament since 2012, marking 2021 as the 9th consecutive year that the event has been held in Southwest Louisiana.

Tickets will only be available through online purchase and will not be sold at the gate. Tickets are $13 each plus a $1.65 convenience fee, and they can be purchased at GoFan found here: gofan.co/app/school/LHSAA. Tickets are only good for the session/game selected, and you must present your mobile device to redeem your tickets. Please note that the park will be cleared after each session for sanitization, and there will be no re-entry to the park once you exit.

For tickets and game schedules, visit www.lhsaa.org/baseball, and for media information and questions, please contact Vincent Cacioppo at vcacioppo@lhsaa.org.

