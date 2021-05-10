Advertisement

Louisiana Senate to debate whether to mandate kindergarten

(Source: KFVS)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate will debate whether to require all five-year-old children in Louisiana to receive a kindergarten education.

The Senate Finance Committee advanced the proposal by Senate Education Chairman Cleo Fields without objection Monday.

But several senators raised concerns that suggested the bill could face difficulty winning passage from the full Senate.

Louisiana children currently are required to attend school from the ages of 7 to 18, unless they graduate early.

Fields’ proposal would mandate that children who turn 5 years old by Sept. 30 of each year to attend kindergarten, starting with the 2022-23 school year.

People who homeschool their children would be required to start with kindergarten.

