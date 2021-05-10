Advertisement

Movie being shot in Downtown Leesville called Rebel Ridge

Rebel Ridge starring John Boyega will premier on Netflix.
Rebel Ridge starring John Boyega will premier on Netflix.(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the second time in 2021, Leesville will make an appearance on the big screen. Filmmakers are shooting a movie called Rebel Ridge at the courthouse.

Rebel Ridge starring John Boyega will premier on Netflix. Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville, spoke about the film industry’s impact on the city.

“They bring in about 250 people that work on these casts,” Allen said. “So they fill up the hotels. They go to our local businesses. They eat in our restaurants, and it helps our community right where it matters, in the cash register.”

Filmmakers expect to be done shooting by Wednesday and say they will be heading to Slidell next.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are wanted in the Liberty Arsenal homicide that occurred May 8, 2020.
One supect in custody, one still at-large: Liberty Arsenal homicide
Liberty Arsenal on Hwy 28 East
RPSO: 1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting at Liberty Arsenal on Hwy 28 East
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 baseball playoff...
LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets
Highlighting upcoming events in the Natchitoches area
Crash
Unrestrained juvenile passenger killed in Winn Parish crash

Latest News

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) will host its’ baseball state tournament...
LHSAA baseball state tournament schedule
Local organizations will be hosting a Stop the Violence March on May 22nd.
WATCH: Stop the Violence March happening May 22
Highlighting upcoming events in the Natchitoches area
Highlighting Cenla's tourism hot spots