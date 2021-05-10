Movie being shot in Downtown Leesville called Rebel Ridge

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the second time in 2021, Leesville will make an appearance on the big screen. Filmmakers are shooting a movie called Rebel Ridge at the courthouse.

Rebel Ridge starring John Boyega will premier on Netflix. Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville, spoke about the film industry’s impact on the city.

“They bring in about 250 people that work on these casts,” Allen said. “So they fill up the hotels. They go to our local businesses. They eat in our restaurants, and it helps our community right where it matters, in the cash register.”

Filmmakers expect to be done shooting by Wednesday and say they will be heading to Slidell next.

