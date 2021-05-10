New this week: Angelina Jolie thrills and Black Keys rock

(AP) - This week’s new entertainment releases include the return of Angelina Jolie in the thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” as a Montana smoke jumper who comes across a 12-year-old boy in need of help.

In music releases, The Black Keys are honoring the Mississippi hill country blues standards they loved as teens before becoming a band with “Delta Kream” and St. Vincent is returning with her new album, “Daddy’s Home.”

This image released by Nonesuch Records shows "Delta Kream" by The Black Keys. (Nonesuch Records via AP)

This week also sees the long-awaited release of director Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window” adaptation, starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic psychologist who becomes obsessed with solving a crime she sees from her window.

