Advertisement

New this week: Angelina Jolie thrills and Black Keys rock

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows promotional art for "Those Who Wish Me...
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows promotional art for "Those Who Wish Me Dead," a film starring Angelina Jolie, premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on May 14.(Source: Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - This week’s new entertainment releases include the return of Angelina Jolie in the thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” as a Montana smoke jumper who comes across a 12-year-old boy in need of help.

In music releases, The Black Keys are honoring the Mississippi hill country blues standards they loved as teens before becoming a band with “Delta Kream” and St. Vincent is returning with her new album, “Daddy’s Home.”

This image released by Nonesuch Records shows "Delta Kream" by The Black Keys.
This image released by Nonesuch Records shows "Delta Kream" by The Black Keys.(Nonesuch Records via AP)

This week also sees the long-awaited release of director Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window” adaptation, starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobic psychologist who becomes obsessed with solving a crime she sees from her window.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramonte Lamar Jackson
Liberty Arsenal homicide: 1 suspect in custody, 1 still at large
Rebel Ridge starring John Boyega will premier on Netflix.
Movie being shot in Downtown Leesville called Rebel Ridge
Liberty Arsenal on Hwy 28 East
RPSO: 1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting at Liberty Arsenal on Hwy 28 East
Alexandria Hall at Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana.
Louisiana College holds commencement for class of 2021 at Coliseum May 8
Hicks High School Baseball
LHSAA baseball state tournament schedule

Latest News

Kim Jones
Kim Jones
Fran Phoenix
Fran Phoenix
Danielle Blanchard
Danielle Blanchard
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations