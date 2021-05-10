NPSO, RPSO and State Police involved in 75-mile pursuit Sunday morning

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPSO) - A Metairie man has been arrested on several traffic, criminal and wanted person charges, after leading authorities on a 75-mile pursuit around Natchitoches and Rapides Parishes.

On Sunday morning, around 9:15 a.m., an NPSO deputy clocked a gray 2010 Acura traveling southbound on I-49, north of the Powhatan exit, with the speed of 88 mph in a posted 75 mph speed zone.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop, and instead, accelerated. The deputy then called for backup. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle south of Natchitoches, but the vehicle and driver were later found going southbound on the I-49 on-ramp at Natchitoches.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle again, but the vehicle failed to stop, reaching speeds over 100 mph, passing other motorists on the shoulder.

The pursuit continued southbound into Rapides Parish where Louisiana State Police and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Deputies joined in the pursuit. As the pursuit continued through Rapides Parish, the driver avoided tire deflation devices deployed by LSP near Alexandria

The suspect was eventually boxed in near milepost# 60. He stopped and was taken into to custody after crashing into an RPSO unit.

There were no injuries.

Kevin Williams (NPSO)

Kevin I. Williams, 39, of Metairie, was placed under arrest and later transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with speeding, two counts of aggravated flight from an officer, two counts of careless and reckless operation, two counts of child desertion, a St. Tammany Parish warrant for issuing worthless checks and a New Orleans warrant for home improvement fraud.

Williams and his two daughters, ages 10 and 11, were in the vehicle. The juveniles were transported to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and later released to a relative.

Additional charges are pending in Rapides Parish. Williams remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

