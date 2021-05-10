Advertisement

Survey looks to help determine which parts of La. need resources to improve broadband

FILE: Fingers type on a laptop keyboard Monday, June 19, 2017, in North Andover, Mass.
FILE: Fingers type on a laptop keyboard Monday, June 19, 2017, in North Andover, Mass.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana citizens are being urged to fill out a survey to improve broadband coverage in rural areas across the state.

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said the information from the survey will help to create a map to determine which communities are in need of grants and other resources to improve broadband.

FILL OUT THE SURVEY HERE

“The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is launching the Delta Broadband Mapping Project,” said Strain. “It is a year-long discovery process in which to determine broadband accessibility throughout an eight-state region. Infrastructure and broadband challenges are ongoing problems in rural communities. Improving technology in rural communities will also improve access to critical services such as healthcare, distance learning, and working remotely.”

The DRA was established in 2000 by Congress to invest federal appropriations into the Delta communities. In addition to Louisiana, it includes: Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramonte Lamar Jackson
Liberty Arsenal homicide: 1 suspect in custody, 1 still at large
Rebel Ridge starring John Boyega will premier on Netflix.
Movie being shot in Downtown Leesville called Rebel Ridge
Liberty Arsenal on Hwy 28 East
RPSO: 1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting at Liberty Arsenal on Hwy 28 East
Alexandria Hall at Louisiana College in Pineville, Louisiana.
Louisiana College holds commencement for class of 2021 at Coliseum May 8
Hicks High School Baseball
LHSAA baseball state tournament schedule

Latest News

Louisiana Senate to debate whether to mandate kindergarten
Rep. Aimee Freeman and housing rights advocate Maxwell Ciardullo testified Monday about her...
Anti-discrimination housing bill for LGBTQ community failed Monday
COVID-19 vaccine
VACCINE INFORMATION: Local pharmacies, how to register and distribution updates
Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery in Maringouin is spacious on the white’s side and more...
Segregated cemeteries still ‘haunt’ Louisiana