Survey looks to help determine which parts of La. need resources to improve broadband

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana citizens are being urged to fill out a survey to improve broadband coverage in rural areas across the state.

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said the information from the survey will help to create a map to determine which communities are in need of grants and other resources to improve broadband.

“The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is launching the Delta Broadband Mapping Project,” said Strain. “It is a year-long discovery process in which to determine broadband accessibility throughout an eight-state region. Infrastructure and broadband challenges are ongoing problems in rural communities. Improving technology in rural communities will also improve access to critical services such as healthcare, distance learning, and working remotely.”

The DRA was established in 2000 by Congress to invest federal appropriations into the Delta communities. In addition to Louisiana, it includes: Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.