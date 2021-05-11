APD asking for help in locating missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Alaysa Batiste, 17, who is described as being 5′03″ and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen in the Huffman Street area.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

