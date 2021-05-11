CLTCC graduation set for May 15 at Rapides Parish Coliseum

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will hold its 2021 graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

The ceremony will honor the 347 members of the 2021 graduating class, from all eight CLTCC campuses, including 38 HiSET or high school equivalency graduates. In addition, members of the 2020 class will also participate.

“CLTCC is so very grateful for the opportunity to return to a live, in-person graduation ceremony,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle. “While we celebrate this year’s graduates, we want to extend the opportunity for any of our 2020 CLTCC graduates to join us and get the experience of walking across the stage to receive their diploma.”

Sawtelle said current COVID-19 health guidelines allow for attendance by students, parents, and faculty. While all guests and participants will be asked to wear face masks, there is no limit on the number of attendees.

The Keynote speaker for the ceremony is two-time Olympic medalist Hollis Conway.

“We are very excited to have Hollis Conway as our keynote speaker,” Sawtelle said. “We traditionally have an inspirational speaker to address our graduates. Hollis is an amazing speaker and his story is truly inspirational. Even if you don’t have a student graduating from CLTCC, it’s worth coming to the ceremony to hear his message.”

Conway, a native of Chicago who moved to Shreveport at the age of 9, currently serves as Director of Parks and Recreation for Lafayette Consolidated Government. Conway won the silver medal in the high jump at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul and the bronze medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. The No. 1-ranked high jumper for seven consecutive years, Conway still holds the American indoor record in the high jump at 7-10.5 and is the NCAA outdoor and indoor record holder set in 1989.

A 1991 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Conway is a member of six Hall of Fames, including the UL Lafayette Athletics Hall of Fame, the U.S. Track & Field Hall of Fame, and Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. He is also an ordained minister and was highlighted as a “Louisiana Legend” during a February 2017 episode of the Louisiana Public Broadcasting program that recognizes outstanding Louisianans who have distinguished themselves in a variety of disciplines, including writing, art, entertainment, politics, public service, and athletics.

Before returning to Lafayette, Conway spent 18 years as Multi Area Director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Conway has been a frequent motivational speaker at camps, banquets, and corporate events around the country and is the author of two books: Yes, I Can! and Grasshopper. He has also been featured on many world-renowned talk shows and commercials, including NIKE and McDonald’s.

He is married to the former Charlotte Bergeron and is the father of three children, Tarvia, a former UL track athlete, Holli’, the 2018 Miss Louisiana, and Angelique, a senior at UL.

For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

