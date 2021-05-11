DeRidder police searching for missing juvenile, Skye Alexis Scallan

The following was released by the DeRidder Police Department on Facebook :

DERIDDER, La. - The DeRidder Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Skye Alexis Scallan, who was last seen Sunday, May 9 in DeRidder.

Scallan is 14 years old, height 5′1″ and weight 105lbs, with dark brown hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light gray jacket, black shirt, and black shorts.

If you have any information of her whereabouts, please contact the DeRidder Police at 337-462-8911 .

