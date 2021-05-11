DeRidder police searching for missing juvenile, Skye Alexis Scallan
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The following was released by the DeRidder Police Department on Facebook:
DERIDDER, La. - The DeRidder Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Skye Alexis Scallan, who was last seen Sunday, May 9 in DeRidder.
Scallan is 14 years old, height 5′1″ and weight 105lbs, with dark brown hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light gray jacket, black shirt, and black shorts.
If you have any information of her whereabouts, please contact the DeRidder Police at 337-462-8911.
