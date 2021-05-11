Advertisement

DeRidder police searching for missing juvenile, Skye Alexis Scallan

Skye Alexis Scallan
Skye Alexis Scallan(Source: DeRidder Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released by the DeRidder Police Department on Facebook:

DERIDDER, La. - The DeRidder Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Skye Alexis Scallan, who was last seen Sunday, May 9 in DeRidder.

Scallan is 14 years old, height 5′1″ and weight 105lbs, with dark brown hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light gray jacket, black shirt, and black shorts.

If you have any information of her whereabouts, please contact the DeRidder Police at 337-462-8911.

***MISSING / RUNAWAY JUVENILE*** The DeRidder Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing/runaway...

Posted by DeRidder Police Department on Monday, May 10, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 DeRidder Police Department. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Arsenal
3 suspects arrested in Liberty Arsenal homicide investigation
A Metairie man was arrested on several charges following a 75-mile pursuit.
NPSO, RPSO and State Police involved in 75-mile pursuit Sunday morning
Rebel Ridge starring John Boyega will premier on Netflix.
Movie being shot in Downtown Leesville called Rebel Ridge
Source: KALB
Second round of Pandemic EBT benefits coming to eligible Louisiana children
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

Latest News

May 6th through the 12th is National Nurses Week, but Fort Polk plans to extend their...
Fort Polk celebrating Nurses Week
Mehgan Ogeda
Texas woman thanks Cenla healthcare workers after life-threatening crash
TV Dinners heads over to a restaurant that shines bright in the city of lights!
TV Dinners: Mama’s Oyster House
TV Dinners: Mama’s Oyster House