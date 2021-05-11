FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday that they are permitting the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee will meet on Wednesday to update the recommendation and if passed, the new age group could start receiving the vaccines within a few days.

The FDA’s plan is to provide the vaccine to those in middle school before they return back to the classroom in the fall. Pfizer conducted a clinical trial with over 2,000 people in that age group and data showed that the vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing the illness.

Region 6 Medical Director Dr. David Holcombe said other vaccine providers are expected to be joining Pfizer in the next few months.

“All of the major producers are already studying younger age groups all the way down to six months. This is going to happen in the not very distant future and hopefully, we will get to those younger age groups before September,” said Dr. Holcombe.

Dr. Holcombe says lowering the age group will help get more people vaccinated across the state and specifically in Region 6, which has been a problem as of lately. The Region 6 Office of Public Health gave out 2,500 vaccines five weeks ago but only gave out 200 vaccines across the region last week.

“Every time they’ve increased the eligibility, the numbers increased. We will see this increase for a week or two until we get all of those people that really wanted that vaccine to get it. Then we run into this roadblock of folks that are just not quite comfortable with it,” said Dr. Holcombe.

If the recommendation passes, Dr. Holcombe says they have plenty of vaccines stored to be able to give out immediately. The plan would be to send vaccines directly to pediatric offices because kids may feel more comfortable getting the shot from their personal doctor.

