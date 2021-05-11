Advertisement

Gov. Edwards heads to nation’s capital to testify on offshore oil and gas exploration, climate change

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Washington, D.C. Tuesday to testify before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee about recent federal offshore oil and gas developments.

Specifically, he will address the adverse impact that a protracted moratorium on mineral leases in the Gulf of Mexico will have on Louisiana’s economy. In addition, he will highlight the state’s ongoing work on climate initiatives. While in D.C., he will also attend the swearing in of Congressman- elect Troy Carter.

“An abrupt and prolonged major reduction to federal offshore oil and gas exploration and production would devastate Louisiana’s economy, but our state absolutely cannot turn a blind eye to the ways that climate change and sea level rise threaten Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This is why we are taking a balanced approach to climate change and energy production, looking for ways to reduce our state’s emissions and continue to restore our wetlands and coast while also maintaining energy production. I look forward to speaking to the committee about the impact abrupt shifts in federal offshore oil and gas policy have on Louisiana, how our state and other gulf states deserve more federal impact assistance for offshore oil and gas production, and also why Louisiana must achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“I am also proud to join Congressman-elect Troy Carter’s swearing in later today. He has been a fierce advocate for his community for years, and I know he will bring this same energy to advocate for his constituents in Congress.”

On Thursday morning at 9 a.m. central time, the Governor will testify at the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources’ committee hearing on Offshore Energy Development. The Committee will livestream the testimony on its website.

