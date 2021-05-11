Advertisement

Help choose pioneering women to appear on US quarters

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their...
So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor. Coins with their likeness will be out next year.(Source: U.S. Mint/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What pioneering American woman would you like to see featured on a run of U.S. quarters?

The National Women’s History Museum, the U.S. Mint and the Bipartisan Women’s Caucus wants to know your ideas for the new American Women Quarters Program.

The person you pick must be deceased.

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor.

Coins with their likeness will be out next year. Their faces will be on one side of the quarters, with first president George Washington on the front.

The public can nominate iconic American women via a web portal set up by the National Women’s History Museum, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will make the final selections.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ramonte Lamar Jackson
Liberty Arsenal homicide: 2 in custody, 1 still at large
A Metairie man was arrested on several charges following a 75-mile pursuit.
NPSO, RPSO and State Police involved in 75-mile pursuit Sunday morning
Rebel Ridge starring John Boyega will premier on Netflix.
Movie being shot in Downtown Leesville called Rebel Ridge
ZZ TOP
ZZ TOP to perform at Rapides Parish Coliseum on August 4
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Latest News

A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Rockets kill 2 Israelis; 26 die in Gaza as Israel hits Hamas
Ramonte Lamar Jackson
Liberty Arsenal homicide: 2 in custody, 1 still at large
An ambulance and police trucks are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia,...
School shooting in Russia kills 9 people; suspect arrested
A forecast from the University of Washington says 65% of Americans will be fully vaccinated by...
Poll: Most in US who remain unvaccinated need convincing