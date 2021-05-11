Advertisement

House votes to loosen Louisiana alcohol, wine delivery rules

File - Photo a glass of white wine.
File - Photo a glass of white wine.(Source: AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Consumers could get wine shipped directly from manufacturers under a bill that narrowly won passage from the Louisiana House.

Current law prohibits wine manufacturers from shipping wine directly to a consumer unless that consumer first makes the purchase in person at the winery, or unless the manufacturer doesn’t have a wholesale agreement to sell in Louisiana through stores and other sites.

Republican Rep. Joseph Orgeron said 44 states allow similar direct shipments without those conditions. He said his proposal would increase consumer access.

Opponents suggest the change could damage wholesalers and retailers.

Lawmakers sent the proposal to the Senate with a 53-40 vote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

