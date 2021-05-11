Jambalaya benefit lunch for victims’ families of Liberty Arsenal incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A benefit lunch will be held at Mac’s Fresh Market in Pineville on May 21 to help the families of the victims of the recent shooting at Liberty Arsenal. One victim has died and the other remains in critical condition.

On Friday, May 21, you can buy a jambalaya lunch with green beans and a roll at the Mac’s Fresh Market on Hwy 28 East in Pineville from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. All proceeds will be given to the victims’ families.

Delivery is available on orders of 10 or more. For more information or questions, you can contact Kenneth Paul at (318) 880-6068.

