LDAF says to prepare for termite season

The following was released by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry:

BATON ROUGE, La. - While termites are active year round, most species of subterranean termites tend to swarm in the spring and summer months in Louisiana. That is why Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., is reminding property owners to remain vigilant and protect their properties.

“We have a wet climate especially this time of year and termite colonies are constantly looking for new food sources. Now is the time to take proactive measures to prevent termites from destroying your investments,” added Strain.

Strain offers these tips to help protect properties:

Fix any leaks in the roof, pipes and outside faucets on your home.

Turn off outside lights at night or use yellow bulbs to avoid attracting swarming termites.

Repair rotting wood on fascia, soffit, and exterior wood surfaces.

Pick up any wood lying on the ground under and around your home.

Store firewood away from your home.

Clean the gutters on your home and repair sections that may be damaged.

Trim tree limbs and vines that may be growing on your home.

Do not allow water to pool next to the slab or under your home. Drain the water away.

Most importantly, use only licensed and certified pest control professionals for termite treatments.

Between professional inspections, here is what property owners should look for: mud tubes on slabs, piers or walls and pinholes in wallboards, softness in flooring or blisters in paint or wallpaper.

Consumers can contact the LDAF at 225-925-4578 to find out which companies are certified and licensed. Treatments and annual inspections by a licensed, insured and bonded pest control company are a good termite preventative.

For more information, visit the LDAF website at www.ldaf.state.la.us.

