Leesville City Marshal audit reveals alleged theft, investigation underway

(KFYR)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Legislative Auditor released its report for Leesville’s Ward One City Marshal’s office.

The audit claims in 2017 a former employee made, “a significant number of unauthorized transactions were identified as potentially fraudulent.”

The auditor notes the purchases were in excess of $30,000. Local law enforcement and the District Attorney are investigating. The audit states $3,000 in restitution has been paid.

The audit of flagged the marshal’s office for delinquent payroll tax payments and noncompliance with budget act. Click here to read the full report.

