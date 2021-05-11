Leesville City Marshal audit reveals alleged theft, investigation underway

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Legislative Auditor released its report for Leesville’s Ward One City Marshal’s office.

The audit claims in 2017 a former employee made, “a significant number of unauthorized transactions were identified as potentially fraudulent.”

The auditor notes the purchases were in excess of $30,000. Local law enforcement and the District Attorney are investigating. The audit states $3,000 in restitution has been paid.

The audit of flagged the marshal’s office for delinquent payroll tax payments and noncompliance with budget act. Click here to read the full report.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.