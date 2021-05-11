Advertisement

Senate votes to require regular audit of Louisiana elections

Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, and Sen. Body White, R-Central, talk during opening day of...
Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, and Sen. Body White, R-Central, talk during opening day of the Louisiana legislative session in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, April 12, 2021.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has voted to require regular audits of the state’s elections by the legislative auditor.

Senators sent the measure by Republican Sen. Heather Cloud to the House with a 27-10 vote Monday.

All Republicans present for the vote backed the bill. All Democrats voted against it, except Norco Sen. Gary Smith, who supported the measure.

Democrats questioned the need for the proposal. They said there have been no widespread problems reported or alleged with Louisiana’s elections.

Republicans said they weren’t suggesting Louisiana’s elections were rife with fraud. They argued the bill would reinforce faith in the election processes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramonte Lamar Jackson
Liberty Arsenal homicide: 2 in custody, 1 still at large
Rebel Ridge starring John Boyega will premier on Netflix.
Movie being shot in Downtown Leesville called Rebel Ridge
A Metairie man was arrested on several charges following a 75-mile pursuit.
NPSO, RPSO and State Police involved in 75-mile pursuit Sunday morning
Liberty Arsenal on Hwy 28 East
RPSO: 1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting at Liberty Arsenal on Hwy 28 East
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Latest News

In this Friday, March 22, 2019 photo, a bud is seen on a marijuana plant at Compassionate Care...
Convincing lawmakers to decriminalize marijuana won’t be easy
LDAF says to prepare for termite season
File - Photo a glass of white wine.
House votes to loosen Louisiana alcohol, wine delivery rules
Last day to apply for FEMA Winter storm disaster relief