State audit shows issues at Cottonport Housing Authority

(AP Images)
(KALB)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - The Legislative Auditor released a report on the Cottonport Housing Authority. The audit noted several red flags for the agency including possible fraud or misappropriation of about $50,000.

According to the audit, “the Cottonport Housing Authority had missing rental payments/deposits and non-collection of net tenant receivables of $48,862.”

The audit claims the alleged fraud occurred between June 30, 2017, and June 30, 2020. The audit mentions an unnamed former clerk as a possible suspect and an investigation is ongoing.

Other items marked in the audit include the executive director’s pay, reimbursement of travel expenses and the annual filling of financial statements.

