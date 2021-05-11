State audit shows issues at Cottonport Housing Authority

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - The Legislative Auditor released a report on the Cottonport Housing Authority. The audit noted several red flags for the agency including possible fraud or misappropriation of about $50,000.

According to the audit, “the Cottonport Housing Authority had missing rental payments/deposits and non-collection of net tenant receivables of $48,862.”

The audit claims the alleged fraud occurred between June 30, 2017, and June 30, 2020. The audit mentions an unnamed former clerk as a possible suspect and an investigation is ongoing.

Other items marked in the audit include the executive director’s pay, reimbursement of travel expenses and the annual filling of financial statements.

Click here to review the full audit.

