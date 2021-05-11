Tioga’s David Roper signs with Louisiana College
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TIOGA, La. (KALB) - Tioga High School’s David Roper has decided he will be staying close-by to play college baseball.
Roper is part of the three-headed pitching monster at Tioga.
On Tuesday, May 11, he signed his letter of intent to play for the Louisiana College Wildcats.
“Yes sir, he told me that. If I worked hard, I can get a spot freshmen year. I plan on competing and taking my spot there,” David Roper said.
