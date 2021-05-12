Advertisement

Alexandria police investigating homicide on Webster Street

By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Webster Street on Tuesday, May 11.

APD says the incident happened around 7:55 p.m., leaving one victim dead with a gunshot wound.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

