Alexandria police investigating homicide on Webster Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Webster Street on Tuesday, May 11.

APD says the incident happened around 7:55 p.m., leaving one victim dead with a gunshot wound.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact APD at 318-449-5099 .

