Fort Polk celebrating Nurses Week

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Nurses can be described as caring, empathetic, and attentive. May 6 through 12 is National Nurses Week, but Fort Polk plans to extend their celebration an additional two days.

“I’ve been a nurse for 11 years, and the entire time it’s been through the Army.” Captain (CPT) Janshay Polk, a nurse with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, said.

Events will take place almost every day of the week, honoring the brave men and women who continue to stand on the frontlines of the pandemic. When asked how people could show nurses their appreciation, a group of nurses responded by saying, “get vaccinated.”

“We would like to tell them to come to get their shot,” Lacy Roberts, a nurse in the immunization department, said. “Not only for themselves but for their community and country.”

Committed to the fight against the deadly virus, some soldiers traveled overseas to help out. Specialist Miranda Moore just got back Sunday from the Virgin Islands.

“We gave almost 17,000 vaccines while we were there,” Moore said.

“It has been very rewarding to see how flexible we are as a medical community,” CPT. Polk said. “Just trying to get back to a sense of normalcy.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.