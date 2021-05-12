Jordy Robertson sentenced to 96 months in prison for fraud and drug trafficking charges

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jordy Robertson, father of Saints superfan J.J. Robertson, has been sentenced to 96 months in prison for drug trafficking and wire fraud.

Robertson plead guilty to the charges on September 5, 2019.

According to investigators, Robertson stole money donated to his non-profit “It Takes Lives to Save Lives” and a GoFundMe account that was meant to be used to pay for his son’s medical expenses.

His son J.J. suffered from liver problems and received a transplant.

Robertson purchased household goods, groceries and other personal items. He also used the money to gamble.

Investigators say more than $97,000 was deposited into Robertson’s personal account while he managed the “It Takes Lives to Save Lives” foundation.

In addition to his sentence of 96 months in prison, Robertson was also sentenced to three years of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay $116,216 in restitution to victims who made donations through the organization’s GoFundMe account.

