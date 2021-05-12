Advertisement

Jordy Robertson sentenced to 96 months in prison for fraud and drug trafficking charges

Jordy Robertson
Jordy Robertson(Source: St. John Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jordy Robertson, father of Saints superfan J.J. Robertson, has been sentenced to 96 months in prison for drug trafficking and wire fraud.

Robertson plead guilty to the charges on September 5, 2019.

According to investigators, Robertson stole money donated to his non-profit “It Takes Lives to Save Lives” and a GoFundMe account that was meant to be used to pay for his son’s medical expenses.

His son J.J. suffered from liver problems and received a transplant.

Robertson purchased household goods, groceries and other personal items. He also used the money to gamble.

Investigators say more than $97,000 was deposited into Robertson’s personal account while he managed the “It Takes Lives to Save Lives” foundation.

In addition to his sentence of 96 months in prison, Robertson was also sentenced to three years of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay $116,216 in restitution to victims who made donations through the organization’s GoFundMe account.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Arsenal
3 suspects arrested in Liberty Arsenal homicide investigation
A Metairie man was arrested on several charges following a 75-mile pursuit.
NPSO, RPSO and State Police involved in 75-mile pursuit Sunday morning
Rebel Ridge starring John Boyega will premier on Netflix.
Movie being shot in Downtown Leesville called Rebel Ridge
Source: KALB
Second round of Pandemic EBT benefits coming to eligible Louisiana children
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

Latest News

May 6th through the 12th is National Nurses Week, but Fort Polk plans to extend their...
Fort Polk celebrating Nurses Week
A bill by Rep. Jason Hughes to change the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse from 10...
Bill to change the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse passes House
Mehgan Ogeda
Texas woman thanks Cenla healthcare workers after life-threatening crash
Skye Alexis Scallan
DeRidder police searching for missing juvenile, Skye Alexis Scallan