Local teams playing for title after semifinal games
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Several local baseball teams earned their spot in the state championship game after winning their semifinal games on Tuesday, May 11.
Scores:
- Elizabeth 4, Anacoco 1
- Claiborne Christian 3, University Academy 1
- Hornbeck 7, Harrisonburg 1
- Hicks 11, Downsville 1
- Grace Christian 9, Northside Christian 0
- Grand Lake 2, LaSalle 0 in the 3rd inning (Postponed due to rain/lightning; date will be announced at a later time)
