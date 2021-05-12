Advertisement

Local teams playing for title after semifinal games

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Several local baseball teams earned their spot in the state championship game after winning their semifinal games on Tuesday, May 11.

Scores:

  • Elizabeth 4, Anacoco 1
  • Claiborne Christian 3, University Academy 1
  • Hornbeck 7, Harrisonburg 1
  • Hicks 11, Downsville 1
  • Grace Christian 9, Northside Christian 0
  • Grand Lake 2, LaSalle 0 in the 3rd inning (Postponed due to rain/lightning; date will be announced at a later time)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Arsenal
3 suspects arrested in Liberty Arsenal homicide investigation
A Metairie man was arrested on several charges following a 75-mile pursuit.
NPSO, RPSO and State Police involved in 75-mile pursuit Sunday morning
Rebel Ridge starring John Boyega will premier on Netflix.
Movie being shot in Downtown Leesville called Rebel Ridge
Source: KALB
Second round of Pandemic EBT benefits coming to eligible Louisiana children
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

Latest News

Baseball highlights
Local teams playing for title after semifinal games: Part II
Tioga High School’s David Roper
Tioga’s David Roper signs with Louisiana College
Tioga’s David Roper signs with Louisiana College
Baseball Thumbnail
Local teams playing in title games after semifinal games: Part I