Local teams playing for title after semifinal games

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Several local baseball teams earned their spot in the state championship game after winning their semifinal games on Tuesday, May 11.

Scores:

Elizabeth 4, Anacoco 1

Claiborne Christian 3, University Academy 1

Hornbeck 7, Harrisonburg 1

Hicks 11, Downsville 1

Grace Christian 9, Northside Christian 0

Grand Lake 2, LaSalle 0 in the 3rd inning (Postponed due to rain/lightning; date will be announced at a later time)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.