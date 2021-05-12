Advertisement

Louisiana House passes bill proposing to decriminalize marijuana

(Source: KSPR-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana House of Representatives passed a bill proposing to decriminalize possession of marijuana by a 67-25 margin Tuesday, May 11.

The bill authored by State Rep. Cedric B. Glover (D - Shreveport) would make possessing marijuana a misdemeanor crime with a max fine of $100 for possession of 14 grams or less.

The Louisiana Senate will now hear the bill for debate.

More details to come.

