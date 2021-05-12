Texas woman thanks Cenla healthcare workers after life-threatening crash

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A woman from Lufkin, Texas is thanking healthcare workers from Encompass Health Rehabilitation in Alexandria for helping her get back on her feet.

Mehgan Ogeda, 21, was driving from Lufkin, Texas to Leesville, Lousiana on the evening of April 1 to visit some friends. She had just finished a shift at work when she started making the two-and-a-half-hour drive. In the early morning hours of April 2, a passerby found a car laying on its side in a ditch with Mehgan inside of it. When medical personnel arrived at the scene, they found Mehgan unresponsive and could barely find a pulse. She was airlifted to a local trauma center where she was found to have a traumatic brain injury and a fractured spine.

“I remember waking up in the hospital. I remember not knowing who my nurses were, and then I didn’t know who the doctor was at the time. I just remember being really confused,” said Mehgan.

Mehgan was originally brought in as a “Jane Doe” and the ER staff had to work to identify her and contact her family, who they found through Facebook.

After Mehgan was stabilized, she spent almost a week in the hospital ICU and it was unknown if she’d ever talk or walk again.

“The doctor told me and my stepmom told me that I’m very lucky because most people with my brain injury were like vegetables,” said Mehgan.

On April 9 she was transferred to Encompass Health Rehabilitation in Alexandria where she remained nonverbal for quite some time but eventually started to speak again in small phrases. Eventually, she started getting back to her old self, being able to talk and even walk, something the staff says they were amazed by.

Staff members started asking Mehgan about things she would normally like to do and she told them she enjoyed dancing and baking. So, they got out baking supplies and turned on some of her favorite songs to dance to. By April 29, Mehgan was able to do a little line dancing with some staff members and even baked them a cake to thank them for never giving up on her, even when she wanted to give up on herself.

“When they were trying to teach me how to walk, I just crossed my arms and my legs and I was pouting,” she said. “I didn’t want to get up, I didn’t want to move. I remember when they drug me out of bed, but they did that so that I could start walking again.”

Mehgan rang the bell at Encompass Health on May 3 to signify that she was finally being discharged and heading back to Texas to finish her recovery. But, she says she wouldn’t be where she is today if it wasn’t for the staff at Encompass Health in Alexandria.

