Advertisement

Website ranks Alexandria as #2 most dangerous place in Louisiana

(Source: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The website “Only in Your State” has three Central Louisiana cities listed as some of the most dangerous places in the state.

The website’s ranking places Alexandria in the number two slot just below Opelousas at number one. Marksville makes number three and Natchitoches comes in at number seven.

Here is their full ranking:

  1. Opelousas
  2. Alexandria
  3. Marksville
  4. Bastrop
  5. Monroe
  6. Ponchatoula
  7. Natchitoches
  8. West Monroe
  9. New Orleans
  10. Gonzales

Click here for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Arsenal
3 suspects arrested in Liberty Arsenal homicide investigation
A Metairie man was arrested on several charges following a 75-mile pursuit.
NPSO, RPSO and State Police involved in 75-mile pursuit Sunday morning
Rebel Ridge starring John Boyega will premier on Netflix.
Movie being shot in Downtown Leesville called Rebel Ridge
Source: KALB
Second round of Pandemic EBT benefits coming to eligible Louisiana children
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

Latest News

Alexandria police investigating homicide on Webster Street
Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 7:55 p.m. this evening in...
Alexandria police investigating homicide on Webster Street
May 6th through the 12th is National Nurses Week, but Fort Polk plans to extend their...
Fort Polk celebrating Nurses Week
Mehgan Ogeda
Texas woman thanks Cenla healthcare workers after life-threatening crash