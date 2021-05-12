Website ranks Alexandria as #2 most dangerous place in Louisiana

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The website “Only in Your State” has three Central Louisiana cities listed as some of the most dangerous places in the state.

The website’s ranking places Alexandria in the number two slot just below Opelousas at number one. Marksville makes number three and Natchitoches comes in at number seven.

Here is their full ranking:

Opelousas Alexandria Marksville Bastrop Monroe Ponchatoula Natchitoches West Monroe New Orleans Gonzales

Click here for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.