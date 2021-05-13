Boyce police seek help locating suspect wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man they believe was involved in a shooting incident on Wednesday, May 12.

BPD says they responded to a shooting on Dublin Street on May 12 that led to the arrest of one suspect. No name of this suspect was provided. They are also looking for Perice Lamar Phillips, 22.

Phillips is a Black male with a height of 5′8 that weighs 155 pounds. He is wanted for the following and should be considered armed and dangerous:

Two counts of attempted second-degree murder

Three counts of aggravated assault

One count of assault by drive-by shooting

One count disturbing the peace

Please notify your local law enforcement agency with knowledge of the suspect.

