Funeral services announced for David Paul, former Liberty Arsenal owner

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Funeral services have been announced for David Keith Paul, former owner of Liberty Arsenal. He passed away on May 7 at the age of 52.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Hixson Brothers Funeral Home chapel in Pineville on Saturday, May 15. Reverend Andrew Orr will officiate. Internment will be held at Paul Cemetery in Deville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 14 at Hixson Brothers in Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resume Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until shortly before funeral service time.

