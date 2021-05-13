Advertisement

Gov. Edwards testifies before U.S. Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources on Louisiana’s oil & gas industries

By WAFB staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will appear before Congress Thursday, May 13 to discuss how any abrupt changes to federal offshore oil and gas policies will have a negative impact on the state’s economy.

The governor is scheduled to testify before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural resources at 9 a.m. Thursday. Gov. Edwards’s testimony will be streamed live in this story.

On Tuesday, May 11, Gov. Edwards said he looked forward to testifying about “how gulf states deserve more federal impact assistance for offshore production & why I think Louisiana must have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Specifically, he will address the adverse impact that a protracted moratorium on mineral leases in the Gulf of Mexico will have on Louisiana’s economy.

WAFB will update this story as new developments happen.

