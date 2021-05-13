Advertisement

Louisiana House Republicans propose return-to-work bonus

(Elise Amendola | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican House lawmakers have started advancing a proposal to offer Louisiana residents receiving unemployment up to $1,000 to go back to work. But workers would have to give up their right to claim jobless benefits for six months.

GOP lawmakers on the House labor committee added the language from Rep. Mike Echols into a separate measure that sought to modestly increase the maximum weekly unemployment benefit in Louisiana.

The vote to add the incentive provision was 6-5. Republicans supported the measure and Democrats opposed it.

Republicans say federal unemployment benefits are discouraging people from seeking work. Democrats object to requiring people to give up unemployment rights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Williams
Winnfield man arrested for narcotics following police chase
Source: RPSO
Trial for Kayla Giles delayed until Jan. 18, 2022
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
9th JDC judges recuse themselves from David Westmoreland case
Gov. Edwards revises Louisiana’s mask guidance: Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors in most cases
Perice Lamar Phillips
Boyce police seek help locating suspect wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder

Latest News

More than 1,600 bridges in “poor” condition in Louisiana, DOTD Secretary says more funding...
More than 1,600 bridges in “poor” condition in Louisiana, DOTD Secretary says more funding needed to keep up with repairs
Tejon Joyce
RPSO searching for runaway juvenile, Tejon Joyce
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey to be enshrined into Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame
More than 1,600 bridges in “poor” condition in Louisiana, DOTD Secretary says more funding...
More than 1,600 bridges in “poor” condition in Louisiana, DOTD Secretary says more funding needed to
Gov. Edwards revises Louisiana’s mask guidance: Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors in most cases