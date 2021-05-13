Advertisement

Louisiana voting rights suit dismissed, but still on appeal

(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that resulted in Louisiana expanding early voting and mail balloting in last year’s presidential election. But the suit remains alive in an appeals court.

Voting rights advocates got what they wanted last fall when U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick ordered the expanded voting opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the election is over, Republican state officials are still asking a New Orleans appeals court to say Dick’s September ruling was wrong.

The voting rights advocates say their lawsuit is now moot and should be dismissed.

Dick ruled in their favor Thursday but the appeals court has yet to decide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Williams
Winnfield man arrested for narcotics following police chase
Source: RPSO
Trial for Kayla Giles delayed until Jan. 18, 2022
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
9th JDC judges recuse themselves from David Westmoreland case
Gov. Edwards revises Louisiana’s mask guidance: Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors in most cases
Perice Lamar Phillips
Boyce police seek help locating suspect wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder

Latest News

More than 1,600 bridges in “poor” condition in Louisiana, DOTD Secretary says more funding...
More than 1,600 bridges in “poor” condition in Louisiana, DOTD Secretary says more funding needed to keep up with repairs
Tejon Joyce
RPSO searching for runaway juvenile, Tejon Joyce
New LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey walks through the facility after arriving on...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey to be enshrined into Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame
More than 1,600 bridges in “poor” condition in Louisiana, DOTD Secretary says more funding...
More than 1,600 bridges in “poor” condition in Louisiana, DOTD Secretary says more funding needed to
Gov. Edwards revises Louisiana’s mask guidance: Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors in most cases