LSUA holds 2021 spring commencement

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Graduates received their degrees during LSU of Alexandria’s first full face-to-face graduation ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“We have all been amazed and inspired by this special group of graduates who have exhibited extreme resilience in the face of adversity. They are indeed an exceptional group that will forever be remembered,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil.

Although students and spectators were asked to wear masks during the ceremony, this is the first time the university has held a ceremony in the Rapides Parish Coliseum since before the pandemic. The ceremony was also live-streamed for those who weren’t comfortable attending in person.

Over 260 degrees were awarded, with over 30 students graduating with a prestigious Latin Honor Cord for either summa cum laude, magna cum laude, or cum laude.

