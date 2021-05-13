Marksville Little League looking to move playing fields following shooting at D.A. Jordan Complex

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Marksville Little League is one step closer to playing their games at a different facility for the future.

On Wednesday, the Marksville City Council agreed to ask the school board to enter into an intergovernmental agreement to play their games at Marksville High School. This topic will come up at the next school board meeting.

The little league normally plays their games at the D.A. Jordan Sports Complex but haven’t since April 28 after a shooting occurred while games were going on. Over 150 kids and parents were at the complex during the shooting. No one was injured.

An officer was on the scene during the shooting and said the shots were fired at a group of people on the basketball courts, which are right next to the ball fields. Marksville police did arrest six individuals from Morganza in connection with the shooting.

Marksville Little League President Torrick Friels said they are hoping that this will be a safer option for the kids for future years.

“We want to get the city and the school to work together so that way we have a permanent position over there at the high school fields. It’s just not safe again to see us go back there so we want to move forward. We want to put it behind us and we want to better our league at this time,” said Friels.

The city council also voted to close the basketball goals at the complex. The council has already had to shut down the complex before. Back in 2017, the basketball courts were closed after a shooting and numerous concerns from citizens about the rise in drug use.

