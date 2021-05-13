Sen. Kennedy calls for congressional hearings on capsizing of SEACOR Power

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sen. John Kennedy (R - LA) is calling for Congress to hold hearings on the capsizing of the SEACOR Power lift boat off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico.

“The capsizing of the SEACOR Power is the worst disaster to strike the Gulf Coast since Deepwater Horizon. Loved ones are waiting for clarity, and we must ensure the federal response was timely and adequate. That’s why I’m calling for congressional hearings,” Sen. Kennedy announced on Twitter on Thursday, May 13.

The bodies of six crew members were recovered in the days and weeks after the vessel capsized eight miles south of Grand Isle, La. on April 13. Seven crew members are still missing presumed dead.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the company, SEACOR Marine, by family members of the deceased crew members.

The capsizing of the SEACOR Power is the worst disaster to strike the Gulf Coast since Deepwater Horizon. Loved ones are waiting for clarity, and we must ensure the federal response was timely and adequate.



That’s why I’m calling for congressional hearings. pic.twitter.com/D7WK1OpEf7 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) May 13, 2021

This is a developing news story. More to follow

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.