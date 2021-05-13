Southern, Xavier University to receive $4.4M in support of Centers of Excellence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced May 13 Southern University and Xavier University will receive over $4.4 million combined in grant funding in support of both universities’ Center of Excellence.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture is awarding Southern University a $1,680,000 grant to establish the Center of Excellence for Nutrition, Health, Wellness, and Quality of Life to address diet-related health disparities in African Americans.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is also awarding a $2,753,487 grant to Xavier University of Louisiana’s Center for Excellence.

“The grant for Southern University supports crucial research to improve the health of underserved communities in Louisiana,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Similarly, Xavier University’s research is setting up students of all backgrounds for success. This grant continues these efforts.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.