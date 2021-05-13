Advertisement

Southern, Xavier University to receive $4.4M in support of Centers of Excellence

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, announced May 13 Southern University and Xavier University will receive...
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, announced May 13 Southern University and Xavier University will receive over $4.4 million combined in grant funding.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced May 13 Southern University and Xavier University will receive over $4.4 million combined in grant funding in support of both universities’ Center of Excellence.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture is awarding Southern University a $1,680,000 grant to establish the Center of Excellence for Nutrition, Health, Wellness, and Quality of Life to address diet-related health disparities in African Americans.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is also awarding a $2,753,487 grant to Xavier University of Louisiana’s Center for Excellence.

“The grant for Southern University supports crucial research to improve the health of underserved communities in Louisiana,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Similarly, Xavier University’s research is setting up students of all backgrounds for success. This grant continues these efforts.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Williams
Winnfield man arrested for narcotics following police chase
Source: RPSO
Trial for Kayla Giles delayed until Jan. 18, 2022
David Westmoreland, 60, of Alexandria, has been charged with first offense DWI, vehicular...
9th JDC judges recuse themselves from David Westmoreland case
Gov. Edwards revises Louisiana’s mask guidance: Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors in most cases
Perice Lamar Phillips
Boyce police seek help locating suspect wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder

Latest News

Tejon Joyce
RPSO searching for runaway juvenile, Tejon Joyce
Louisiana House lawmakers approve bill allowing nurse practitioners to practice medicine without doc
House bill 495 Is aimed to allow nurse practitioners to practice medicine independently of...
Louisiana House lawmakers approve bill allowing nurse practitioners to practice medicine without doctors
The Delta Music Museum is located in Concordia Parish.
Down Home Louisiana: Delta Music Museum & Arcade Theatre
More people are going hungry than ever before, but one non-profit is trying to change that in...
Mansura non-profit offers food pantry and clothing closet at discounted prices