Tioga blows out Neville to head to state championship game

High School Baseball
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT
SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Everything worked in the favor of the Tioga Indians as they won big over Neville 8-2 to advance to the Class 4A State Championship on Thursday, May 13.

Senior pitcher Blake McGehee was masterful on the mound for the Indians. The righty lasted six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out eight.

Terence Grines went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Tioga in hits.

The Indians will face North Vermillion in the Class 4A State Championship on Saturday, May 15 at 6 p.m.

